Kim LLC Grows Position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Kim LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,673 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 884,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 448,433 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALSA remained flat at $11.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

