Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Shares Acquired by Kim LLC

Kim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I makes up 0.6% of Kim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kim LLC owned about 2.00% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IVCB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,169. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

