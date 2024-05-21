Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kim LLC

Kim LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,888 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings IX comprises about 1.4% of Kim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kim LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 622,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of GHIX stock remained flat at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

