Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. 6,899,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,100,503. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

