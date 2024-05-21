Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 9,385 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for 5.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 5.00% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.9% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 127,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,832. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

