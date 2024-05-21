Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 247 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.7% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Lam Research by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $20.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $962.77. 902,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,787. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $933.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $845.44. The company has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $559.41 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.