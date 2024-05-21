Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. 270,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,436. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

