7,469 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.36. 281,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

