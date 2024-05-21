Keystone Financial Group Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VHT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $266.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.26. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.