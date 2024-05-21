Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,576 shares of company stock worth $99,336,130 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $348.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,272. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 971.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

