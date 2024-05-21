John Mccluskey Sells 30,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.20, for a total transaction of C$696,000.00.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.58. 513,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.8568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

