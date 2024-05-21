Keystone Financial Group Sells 2,381 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

