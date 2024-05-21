Keystone Financial Group Has $462,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VONG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.75. 410,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,438. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $88.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

