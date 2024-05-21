Keystone Financial Group Has $484,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,900 shares of company stock worth $2,013,861 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 4,344,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,955,802. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

