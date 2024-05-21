Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $455,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $467.43. The company had a trading volume of 300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,054. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.25 and its 200 day moving average is $446.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

