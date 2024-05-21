Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 34,690 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,690 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPK traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,291. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $98.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

