Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,577 shares of company stock worth $27,385,816 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.59. 1,934,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,450,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $269.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

