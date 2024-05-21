BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 146.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 205,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,144. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $129.47 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average of $174.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

