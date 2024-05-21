BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,248,000 after purchasing an additional 115,133 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,126,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 95,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $168,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 234,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 407,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,768. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

