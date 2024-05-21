BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 16,811 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. 447,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,317. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

