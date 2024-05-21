BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 34,258 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 374,250 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,669,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 128,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in AECOM by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.48. 308,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

