PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 613,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 603,003 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 7.8 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

