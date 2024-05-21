WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 245,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 178,672 shares.The stock last traded at $47.74 and had previously closed at $47.96.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 98.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 584,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,382 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $5,022,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 116.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 109,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 181,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

