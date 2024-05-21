BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $13.59 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.44. 388,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.