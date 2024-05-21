Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,584 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. 2,061,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

