Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,528,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 1,612,939 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $17.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783 in the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.9% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 152,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 94.2% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

