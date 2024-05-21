Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.75. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 122,148 shares traded.
Yalla Group Stock Down 3.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.21.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.