Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.75. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 122,148 shares traded.

Yalla Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yalla Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yalla Group by 3,564.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

