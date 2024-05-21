BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.26% of Masimo worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Masimo by 2,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

MASI stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 280,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average of $122.12. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $169.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

