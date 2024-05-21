First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FM. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.14.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$20.19. 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,180. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.82. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

