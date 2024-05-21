Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$53.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

AIF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.56.

TSE:AIF traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.44. 20,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 186.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.48.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 EPS for the current year.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

