CAE (TSE:CAE) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.80.

CAE Stock Performance

About CAE

Shares of TSE CAE traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.12. 306,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,951. CAE has a 52 week low of C$24.75 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

