GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $33.24 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $33,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 61,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 227,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $115.97.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

