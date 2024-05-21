GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,636 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Compass Diversified worth $31,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.27%.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

