STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of STERIS worth $30,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.06. 337,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,342. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

