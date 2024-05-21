GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $32.69 Million Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,450 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Endava worth $32,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

DAVA stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 301,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,592. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.14. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

