GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $34.28 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Ovintiv worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,564 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 692,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,533. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.12.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

