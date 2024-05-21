GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 19,606 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,606 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.95% of Balchem worth $45,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Balchem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,559 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Balchem

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.