GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,367 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $41,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,716.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713. Insiders own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cohen & Steers

About Cohen & Steers

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.