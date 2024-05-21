GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,439 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.61% of Dorman Products worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Dorman Products by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.95. 43,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DORM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.