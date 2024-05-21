GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $44,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LANC. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $191.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.39. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

LANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

