GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $48,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,956. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $119.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile



Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

