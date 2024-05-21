GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,772 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Ameris Bancorp worth $49,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,787,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,383,000 after buying an additional 201,644 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

