L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,555. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $875.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

