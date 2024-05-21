L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 65,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 4,338,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,508,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

