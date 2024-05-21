Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,505 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,396. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

