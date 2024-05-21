Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

PNW stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.23. 120,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

