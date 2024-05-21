Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,191,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 320.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 949,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after acquiring an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,976,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

LDOS traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.02. 185,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,049. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

