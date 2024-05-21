Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,952. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

