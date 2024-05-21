Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 177,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 100,302 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 543,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,016,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,001,000 after buying an additional 181,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 197,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.87. 1,329,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.