Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 30.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 662,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.